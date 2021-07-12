Masters Gallery Foods is adding 110,000 square feet to its Oostburg packaging and distribution center.
Once the project is complete, the facility will total more than 285,000 square feet and double the current production area while adding significantly to dry storage, bulk cheese and finished goods warehousing space. The project should be completed during the second quarter of 2022.
“Masters Gallery continues to experience strong growth within our private brand retail and food service cheese business, and this expansion is necessary to facilitate that growth while creating capacity for new opportunities,” Jeff Gentine, CEO and co-owner of Masters Gallery Foods, said in a statement. “It will also relieve some pressure on our main facility in Plymouth by allowing us to better spread production and minimize transfers between locations.”
Initial construction of the Oostburg facility was completed in May 2018 and has led to nearly 250 new jobs for Sheboygan County since production began. Another 125 jobs will be added when the new packaging lines are installed.