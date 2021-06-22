At a special meeting of the Fox Valley Technical College board of trustees today, trustees approved the selection of Dr. Chris Matheny as the next president of Fox Valley Technical College.
Currently the executive vice president for instruction and chief academic officer at FVTC, Matheny will assume his new role Aug. 1. He will serve as the seventh president of the college. He succeeds Dr. Susan May, who will retire on July 31 after leading in several roles during her 38-year tenure with the school, 13 of them as president.
“Our goal in this search was to find a dynamic leader who recognizes the importance of meeting the needs of our diverse student population and can strategically collaborate with the business sector to serve the needs of our local workforce,” said board chair Patty Van Ryzin. “We are confident Dr. Matheny is that leader.”
Matheny brings more than 25 years of instructional and administrative experience in higher education to the position, with 17 of those years at FVTC. Throughout his tenure at the school, Matheny has taken on increasing levels of responsibility to execute strategic initiatives that advance the college’s mission.
“I am excited to continue to work with our talented faculty and staff as well as all of our community partners,” Matheny said. “Fox Valley Technical College will continue to provide our region with the talent necessary to keep our entire region a great place to work, live, and play.
“I can’t imagine being anywhere else. Fox Valley Technical College is such a critical part of the communities we serve,” Matheny said. “This is home, and for the past 17 years, I’ve witnessed the positive impact the college has across our region. It really is a privilege to continue this legacy of service through education as the college’s next president.