Mayville Engineering Company officials announced plans to move their headquarters to Milwaukee in part because of the need to find skilled, technical workers.
The company, founded in Mayville in 1945, has a plant in Wautoma and recently acquired Mid-States Aluminum in Fond du Lac for $96 million.
MEC manufactures a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket services. They have 20 facilities across seven states and company officials said they intend to continue operating the manufacturing facilities in Mayville. The initial move is expected to involve 15 jobs but will eventually include more staff.THe company employs more than 2,300.
The company said it continues to hire for positions at many of its facilities including those in Mayville.
In a second quarter report issued two weeks ago the company forecasted earnings for the year between $66 million and $71 million based on sales between $580 million and $610 million.