GREEN BAY -- The Wisconsin Court Appointed Special Advocates Association board of directors has hired Melissa Michel as the organization’s interim executive director. Michel brings extensive knowledge and experience in nonprofit leadership to the role, including process development and strategic planning.
“The Wisconsin CASA board of directors is thrilled to have Melissa take the helm of our organization as we continue to serve Wisconsin’s most vulnerable children,” said Christin Keele, Wisconsin CASA Board President. “Her passion for service and supporting others is second to none and I know, with her guidance and expertise, Wisconsin CASA will be in good hands.”
“I’m excited to become part of this great organization, working with the board and local programs to serve Wisconsin’s abused and neglected children,” says Michel. “Advocates are real life superheroes. I encourage anyone thinking about becoming a CASA to visit our website or their local CASA program’s website to learn more.”
Prior to this position, Michel was the Interim Chief Executive Officer at Innovative Services, Inc. She holds a degree in Healthcare Administration and Supervisory Management from Northland College.