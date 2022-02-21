NEENAH—Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Color-Box, a business unit of Georgia-Pacific, LLC. The acquisition is expected to close in early summer 2022.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Like Menasha Packaging, Color-Box is a corrugated packaging manufacturer specializing in high-graphic boxes. Founded in 2000, Color-Box employs 550 and operates plants in Richmond, Indiana; Pelahatchie, Mississippi; and Madera, California.
"Menasha Packaging and Color-Box are a great fit, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead," said Mike Riegsecker, President, Menasha Packaging Company. "Color-Box will expand our geographic footprint and provide additional graphics, design, and structural packaging options for our customers. Color-Box's business culture also strongly aligns with Menasha Packaging's, with a priority on safety and employee wellbeing, excellence in serving customers, and a focus on innovative solutions."
Menasha Packaging is headquartered in Neenah and employs about 3,800 people at more than 50 facilities across North America.