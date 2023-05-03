According to Wisconsin Public Radio, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin is working to advance the reservation’s transition to renewable energy. Indigenized Energy, a nonprofit that supports tribes in the pursuit of energy sovereignty, hosted a solar energy workshop for members of the tribe at the College of Menominee Nation last week.
The workshop included energy planning, a summary of existing clean energy initiatives for the Menominee reservation, and a discussion of next steps. Representatives were present from the Menominee, Oneida, Potawatomi, Lac du Flambeau, Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council, Midwest Tribal Energy Resources Association, state Department of Natural Resources, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, Alliant Energy, and Focus on Energy.
The Menominee also constructed a 40-kilowatt solar array outside of the college’s Sustainable Development Institute that will provide sufficient energy to power the entire building and sell energy back to the grid. The project was also designed with elements that would offer educational opportunities and options for expansion.