Smart Girls Rock! will be held Nov. 1at Plexus, 2444 Schultz Drive, Neenah.
Smart Girls Rock! is an interactive mentoring event designed to help young girls interested in STEM set career goals and start taking steps to pursue that path.
The Fox Citiies Chamber is seeking professional female mentors with a STEM-related degree and job to run stations. During the speed mentoring sessions, small groups of students will move through the interactive stations and participate in hands-on activities related to STEM. Those interested in being a mentor at Smart Girls Rock!, can fill out a mentor interest form.
Here are some examples of career activities that can be featured:
- Actuary - Game show about financial risks
- Architect - Have the students build a room
- Financial Advisor - A game of life with finances as the main factor
- Meteorologist - Predicting weather patterns
- Chef - Build a recipe using math
- Nutritionist - Dietary science experiments
- Engineer - Construct a robot