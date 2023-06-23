On June 13, Brunswick Corporation reported an IT security incident that impacted some of its systems and global facilities including Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac.
The company activated its response protocols, which included pausing operations in some locations, and engaging leading security experts and law enforcement to assist. Mercury Marine workers were sent home but the company said it would pay workers for all time lost during the recovery.
Brunswick said Thursday that it had restored the functionality of its systems and restarted operations at facilities where production or distribution was paused. It expected to have all business operations fully restored within a few days.
Given the proximity of the production and distribution disruptions to the end of the second quarter, the process of catching up lost production and fulfilling backorders will continue through at least the third quarter.