FOND DU LAC—Mercury Marine announced Monday that it will open a centralized 512,000-square-foot distribution center near Indianapolis to support its parts and accessories business.
Mercury’s current distribution facility at its global headquarters in Fond du Lac will be repurposed into additional manufacturing space to support its propulsion systems, further allowing the company to increase capacity and production capabilities.
“In order for us to continue to meet the needs of our global customers, we identified an opportunity to create a centralized distribution center that will have an immediate impact on our customers and our business,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “This new facility bolsters our ability to deliver products in a centralized location which will benefit all our channel partners."
Employees currently working at Mercury’s distribution facility will be provided additional opportunities within the company.
Mercury also has announced three new expansions to its Fond du Lac campus. Mercury plans two additions to its foundry and one to its machining facility, adding 100,000 square feet to its global headquarters. With these additions, Mercury will have three million square feet of manufacturing in Fond du Lac.
Since 2009, Mercury, a division of Brunswick Corp., has invested more than $1.7 billion in capacity and expansion, growing to more than 4,000 employees in Fond du Lac.
The Indiana facility will be in a strategic location designed to improve delivery and service while adding needed capacity for scale, stability, and reduced logistics costs. The building also will be designed for LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) Silver certification with a roof-mounted solar array on the southwest corner of the facility.
The opening of the Indiana distribution facility is scheduled for October 2022.