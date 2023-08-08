Metallica will provide $100,000 in scholarships to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for students pursuing high-wage careers.
The Metallica Scholars Initiative was created 5 years ago through the band’s philanthropic foundation, All Within My Hands, and the American Association of Community Colleges. MSI supports 42 colleges and over 6,000 students nationwide.
“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results. Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program,” said Lars Ulrich, Metallica.
Up to 100 NWTC students are eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship towards= programs in Health Sciences, Construction, Transportation, Human Services, and Manufacturing.
“NWTC is honored to be a part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative and join thism collaborative partnership to transform, strengthen, and inspire lives through higher education,” said Crystal Harrison, NWTC Director of Foundation. "This generous contribution paves the way for our students to explore high-paying, in-demand careers that will positively impact their lives and community. This is more than just a donation, it’s a gift that keeps on giving.”
NWTC is one of the three colleges from Wisconsin joining the MSI roster. The others are Milwaukee Area Technical College and Gateway Technical College in Kenosha.
The applicants are competitively selected from a pool of applicants from across the country. These newly added colleges join 31 institutions that were invited to continue in the program and to help play an important role in guiding the success of the new colleges. NWTC’s students can apply for the scholarship now, visit nwtc.edu/scholarships to learn more.