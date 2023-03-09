OSHKOSH – GO Transit, the public transportation service in the Greater Oshkosh area in partnership with Winnebago County, will launch GO Connect, a new microtransit service, April 3.
GO Connect will replace intercity Route 10, which ends April 1, by providing a flexible ride-scheduling service that will transport riders between the Oshkosh Downtown Transit Center located at 926 Dempsey Trail and the Neenah Transit Center located at the corner of East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street.
“We are joining a number of city transportation systems that have been creating microtransits to respond to changes in riders’ travel needs,” said Steven Tomasik, Go Transit operations manager. “With this service, we offer more freedom to passengers that regularly travel between Oshkosh and the Fox Valley for work, school, medical appointments or other reasons. They can schedule service whenever they need it and can have peace of mind, knowing that they will be provided with a safe, customer-oriented ride that will get them to the Neenah Transit Center and back to Oshkosh or vice versa.”
GO Connect will run Monday through Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Riders can schedule rides up to a week in advance, but no later than 4:30 p.m. a day before the rides are needed. Both the initial trip and returning trip must be scheduled. To schedule a trip, riders will need to call City Cab, GO Connect’s vendor, at 920-235-7001. To ensure the best possible transportation experience for all passengers, it is important that non-ambulatory riders with mobility devices requiring an ADA-accessible vehicle with a ramp specify their needs when scheduling rides.
Cabs may show up 15 minutes before or after the scheduled time, this is considered a grace period. To ensure everything goes smoothly, riders should plan ahead when scheduling.
The cost of each one-way trip will be $5. Riders can pay through the Token Transit app or with exact cash fare, as drivers will not be able to provide change.
GO Connect is a pilot program, launching on April 3 and running through March 30, 2024. If it is successful, the service may continue indefinitely. To learn more about GO Transit’s services visit oshkoshtransit.com.