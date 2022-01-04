MilliporeSigma will build a new production facility at the company's Sheboygan site using a $136.7 million contract awarded from the U.S. Department of Defense, on behalf of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The contract is part of an effort to ensure secure local supply and production capacity for critical products for pandemic preparedness.
MilliporeSigma is the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of science and technology company Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany. The division is undertaking a multi-year program to increase production capacity and capabilities to support the growing global demand for vaccines, therapies and diagnostics.
The facility will produce MilliporeSigma's Hi-Flow™ Plus Lateral flow membrane, which is used in rapid diagnostic test kit used for a variety of applications, including Infectious Disease testing (Covid-19, HIV, influenza, malaria, etc.), as well as in women's health, biomarker detection, drug testing, food safety and animal health.
The Life Science business had already invested in a second membrane casting line in Cork, Ireland, which was recently completed, and expanded the range of other critical reagents (antibodies, beads, blockers, buffers) used to develop lateral flow rapid test kits. These strategic investments position the Life Science business as a key raw material supplier for the diagnostic market, especially as the company prepares for IVD Regulation and Medical Device Regulation.
"With this critical investment, we are expanding much-needed access to essential diagnostic testing as a trusted partner to the world's most sophisticated diagnostic manufacturers," said Jean-Charles Wirth, head of Applied Solutions, Life Science
The Sheboygan facility is expected to be complete in three years and supports the overall Life Science business sector's strategy to add physical capacity and expand its regional network.