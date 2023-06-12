On June 15, Miron Construction Co., Inc. will welcome 30 female students to its Neenah headquarters for the seventh annual Build Like a Girl event.
The day-long program aims to showcase opportunities for women in the construction industry and combat both the severe lack of women in the field and the skills gap affecting the construction industry.
This free event is open to seventh to 10th grade girls interested in learning about careers in construction. The day will include conversations with women in the industry, a tour of an active project site, and discussions surrounding topics such as typical wages in the industry, apprenticeship opportunities, and safety.
The program will include Miron craftspeople walking participants through multiple hands-on activity stations at a temporary project site to learn about masonry, where they will construct a brick wall; carpentry, where they will assemble raised garden beds to be donated to local organizations; and equipment operation, where they will experience what it’s like to operate heavy machinery, such as a crane or boom lift.
“Our industry has unbalanced statistics when it comes to gender diversity,” said Dave Walsh, executive vice president of human resources for Miron Construction. “Women comprise only 10.9 percent of the construction industry, and a mere one percent of laborers are women. With the understanding that diversity drives innovation, Miron is committed to the equitable inclusion of all traditionally marginalized groups and Build Like a Girl is just one of the initiatives that we are consciously doing to create lasting, impactful change. It is events like this one that help drive us towards a more diverse workplace, fill the skilled trades gap with passionate and smart individuals, and increase gender diversity in the construction industry.”