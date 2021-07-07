The City of Sheboygan agreed to sell 40 acres of land within the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus off Interstate 43 to S2A Modular, a California-based manufacturer of the world’s first self-sustaining, custom, luxury modular smart homes. The company expects to employ 250 people in various construction-related trades once the project is complete.
With plants in California, Florida, and Texas, S2A Modular plans to open its fourth plant in Sheboygan. The project’s first phase will consist of creating the S2A MegaFactory, which is more than 100,000 square feet and capable of producing up to 1,000 homes annually.
The second phase will begin after meeting expectations on sales goals product demand. The company anticipates a total investment of $30 million. Construction should begin in late fall, with the interior work being completed throughout the winter. Home production from the plant may begin as early as the third quarter of 2022. The company and community are completing the due diligence phase of the project.
“A crucial component of our growth strategy has been finding regions with an immediate need for high-quality, affordable housing, which is why we are thrilled to announce Sheboygan as the location of our next MegaFactory,” said S2A Modular co-founder and CEO Brian Kuzdas.
Total property tax valuation is anticipated to be $18,200,000. This investment will help pay off public improvements the City of Sheboygan made in 2018.
Having affordable housing options is vital to Sheboygan’s economy and residents, according to a 2021 community survey. The development of new single-family homes in the city remains low compared to historical averages.
The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. will serve as a clearing house to coordinate with local vendors to ensure that opportunities to provide services are made available to as many local contractors as possible. The permitting process will be completed by the fall.