CHILTON – On March 23 from 5-7 p.m., Multicultural Coalition, Inc. is holding a Health and Resource Fair to help residents learn about healthcare resources available in Calumet County at the Chilton Public Library, 221 Park St.
“At the center of everything we do is ensuring that people stay healthy and also safe, which is why it was an easy decision to reschedule. Now that we have a peace of mind that everyone, near and far, can travel to it safely, we are thrilled to hold this event,” Patricia Sarvela, development director at Partnership Community Health Center and board member of MCI. “Preventative care through access and education can be challenging in rural communities where residents are often spread out and there is a shortage of healthcare workers. That’s why we are providing Calumet County residents with the MCI Health and Resource Fair. They can go to one spot and learn more about all the valuable resources to keep everyone healthy available right in their community.”
While no COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at this event, a registered nurse will be available to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Spanish interpreters will also be on site at the event.
The MCI offerings at the Calumet County Health and Resource Fair will feature:
• Refreshments provided by Terra Verde
• Navigators who can provide guidance on health insurance enrollment and the changes to Medicaid and the FoodShare programs
• Health and wellness resources
• Medical, dental and behavior health connections and resources
• Food security programs
• Workforce development
• Housing assistance
• Educational support and readiness
• Agriculture workers assistance
• Blood pressure checks
• Support and shelter for abuse victims
• Basic needs assistance
• Referral information
• Mental health services
• Spanish Interpreters on-site
• Stuffed animals
• Books
• Diapers
The Calumet County Health and Resource Fair is sponsored by: Red Shoes Inc., Multicultural Coalition, Inc., NEW Hmong Professionals, Pointters Community Initiatives, Partnership Community Health Center, Casa Hispana, Inc., United Way Fox Cities, Calumet County Public Health, UMOS, Calumet County Salvation Army, Wisconsin Health Literacy, RISE, Terra Verde, Chilton Public Library, Harbor House, Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin, Reach Counseling and Samaritan.