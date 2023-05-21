The Mulva Cultural Center, a $95 million, 75,000-square-foot cultural facility in De Pere, announced its inaugural season of exhibits.
Construction is in the final stages and the center will open in late September.
The exhibits will be held in the 10,000-square-foot exhibition hall. Art and photography exhibits, along with theater exhibits, will be announced later this summer.
Announced exhibits are:
- Ladies and Gentlemen…The Beatles! Sept. 28 – Jan. 7. This exhibit covers the Fab-four from early 1964 through mid-1966.
- Evolution Dinosaur. Feb. 14 – April 28. Learn everything there is to know about Cretaceous Era dinosaurs through interactive tools in a one-of-a-kind setting.
- The Bricktionary: The ultimate LEGO A-Z. May 23 – Sept. 2, 2024. Guests can explore more than 150 custom-built LEGO models, including some of the largest LEGO creations ever built
- Sharks! Sept. 28, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025 Sharks, created by the Australian Museum, the exhibit will feature shark models “swimming” in an immersive setting, shark artifacts, displays about Indigenous cultures connections with sharks and the impact climate change has had on shark habitats.
“We’re so excited to be able to announce this blockbuster inaugural season of exhibits,” stated Mulva Cultural Center President/CEO, Mike Van Asten. “We will have something for all ages and interests. We can’t wait to open our doors and invite the public inside.”
Tickets will be required for entry to the main exhibits, but secondary exhibits will be free. Ticketing and membership information, along with an announcement of exhibits coming to the Mulva Cultural Center Atrium and Theater will be shared in the coming months.