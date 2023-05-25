Speaking at a press conference Wednesday at Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said this week's announcement that Green Bay will host the 2025 National Football League Draft was the culmination of years of effort.
"This is the biggest NFL event we could have here," Murphy said. "We knew it could be a challenge, but through hard work and an awful lot of people in the organization, it's going to become a reality.
"The history and tradition mean so much, not only to this community but also to the league," Murphy said. "There are many great things about Green Bay. One of the things we're really going to focus on and distinguishes us from all the other cities is our history and tradition, and the connection between the city, the fans, and our team."
The Packers submitted their first proposal in 2016 before mounting a larger push in 2019 as a partnership with Discover Green Bay.
The Packers and Discover Green Bay are expecting around 250,000 attendees for the draft, which is estimated to have a $94 million impact on the state and $20 million locally in Green Bay.
A $7.5 million budget has been established to develop the draft's infrastructure and promotion. The Packers have committed at least $1 million, while seeking to raise an additional $4.5 million through donors. The Lambeau Field Stadium District already has pledged a contribution.
"The impact of this, obviously there's benefits immediately, but as we look at it, this is going to benefit the Packers, Green Bay and Wisconsin for years to come," Murphy said. "You can't put a dollar figure on what the publicity and (having) people, five, 10 years from now, come visit Green Bay because, 'Geez, I saw when they hosted the draft and I saw all the different things they have in the community. It'll be a great place to not only visit but to live.'
"We're a community owned team, so for us, this is really our sweet spot. This is gonna be a tremendous benefit for the community."