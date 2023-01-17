OSHKOSH — Muza Metal Products, LLC, a full-service metal fabrication company celebrating its 95-year anniversary, announces the promotion of John Kriz to President and CEO. Kriz’s role as President and CEO begins immediately. Wing Capital Group Founding Partner and Managing Director Jeff Beischel remains as Chairman of the Board.
“John Kriz takes Muza Metal’s values to heart, making his leadership and stewardship unmatched. We're confident in his ability to take on the position of CEO and lead the company in innovating and responding to client needs,” said Jeff Beischel, founding partner and managing director of Wing Capital Group.
A Wisconsin native, Kriz started his Muza Metal Products career 10 years ago as Director of Operations. Kriz will serve as the fifth President and CEO in the company’s 95-year history.
“We’ve been building a robust business foundation that’s going to have stability and growth for years to come, for our customers, employees and shareholders alike,” said President and CEO John Kriz. “I’m honored to steer us into this next chapter as we turn 95.”
Since its humble origins in 1928 out of Leo Muza Sr.’s garage, Muza Metal Products continues to innovate and expand its capacity. Most recently, Muza Metal Products made a significant investment to upgrade their powder coat paint system within their 190,000 sq. ft. facilities. Wing Capital Group of Milwaukee acquired Muza Metal Products in 2011. Today, Muza Metal Products is one of the Midwest’s most well-known and respected custom metal fabrication companies producing products used in numerous markets and industries.