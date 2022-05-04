GREEN BAY—Nature’s Way is planning a major expansion of its gummy production facility, just two years after opening the 80,000-square-foot facility in Green Bay.
A 116,000-square-foot addition to the existing high-tech gummy facility will begin early this summer. The addition, which will provide manufacturing, packaging and warehouse capacity, is expected to be complete in late Q3 of 2023.
“The demand for gummies skyrocketed during the pandemic as people looked for ways to stay healthy,” said Nicole Polarek, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Nature’s Way. “The trend is showing no signs of slowing down so we are ramping up to continue to meet consumer demand.”
Nature’s Way, with corporate headquarters and production facilities in Green Bay, is a leading manufacturer of high-quality health supplements. In the two years since opening its gummy facility, Nature’s Way has produced over one billion high quality gummies for the consumer market. “That is an incredible number, and it exceeded our projections,” said Polarek. “We could not have done it without our dedicated and talented workforce."
To support the expansion, the hiring of an additional 25 to 30 employees has already begun and is expected to continue throughout 2022 and 2023. Currently, Nature’s Way employs approximately 700 people.
This latest expansion is part of a major, ongoing investment initiative for Nature’s Way’s Green Bay campus. During the past four years, the company has invested more than $75 million into the company's people, processes and facilities; including a new corporate headquarters, an upgraded office facility and the gummy facility.
As Nature’s Way expands its Green Bay campus, it continues to hire at its manufacturing facility on Challenger Drive as it produces the firm’s other lines of supplements.