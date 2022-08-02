NEENAH—The Neenah Foundry plans to lay off 115 employees by the end of September.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development received notice from the company at the end of July regarding the anticipated layoff. Kris Chosa, Vice President of Human Resources, said in a letter to the DWD that the layoffs are a result of a previously announced divestiture of certain heavy truck part sales and manufacturing by the company.
The layoff impacts both production workers who are members of the United Steel Workers Union and its affiliated Local 121B, as well as non-union employees.
All affected employees have been notified of their anticipated departure dates. The layoff impacts less than 20 percent of employees at the company’s manufacturing facilities and corporate headquarters in Neenah.