Neenah News, a weekly newspaper owned by Oshkosh Herald LLC, will expand its circulation starting with its Aug. 25 issue by directly mailing print issues to most households in the Neenah Joint School District.
Launched in February 2022 under a subscription model, Neenah News serves residents in the city of Neenah, village of Fox Crossing and surrounding towns within the school district with local news, features and sports coverage. The circulation expansion will be within ZIP code 54956, where the majority of the Neenah Joint School District residents live with more than 21,000 mailboxes.
“Over the last 18 months, we have strived to bring you the latest and most relevant news and information, with a focus on the events and stories that matter to the Neenah area,” said Publisher Karen Schneider. “We are thrilled to announce a significant development that would not have been possible without your support.”
The direct-mail circulation of the paper will be the same as that of the Oshkosh Herald, which has served residents in the Oshkosh Area School District boundaries since January 2018. Schneider said the Neenah expansion it is a significant investment in Every Door Delivery Mailing service offered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Those currently subscribing will continue to get the newspaper delivered to them while a new $50 annual membership program will be available to support the continued growth of local journalism and to maintain resources needed for reporting and expanding coverage. Members will have access to exclusive benefits, including ticket offers to local events and discounts to businesses.