Neenah Paper is closing its Appleton plant, according to its Georgia-based owner.
There’s no word on how many workers will be affected by the closing. Neenah Paper expanded its plant at 430 E. South Island five years ago.
“Closing a facility is always a difficult decision and not one we take lightly,” said Julie Schertell, president and CEO of Neenah Inc., said in a statement. “This decision is not a reflection of our employees or their efforts, as the team has consistently worked hard to overcome obstacles, improve safety and drive results.”
The plant should be closed by the end of September.
Neenah, Inc. has manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, and is a manufacturer of specialty materials, including transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel.