NeighborWorks Green Bay will host an open house on July 12 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at 421 Fourth St in Green Bay.
RSVP by July 11 to Teresa Adler at Teresa@nwgreenbay.org or call 920.544.0765.
This newly built, 1,242-square-foot single-family home features 1.5 stories with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car detached garage. It is in the Shipyard Neighborhood and adjacent to the Shipyard Redevelopment Area - a mix of housing, businesses, a riverfront path, and recreational amenities.
NeighborWorks Green Bay, the Green Bay Area Public Schools, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, and local trades organizations partner in the Bridges Construction and Renovation Program that teaches high school students how to build and renovate homes. Green Bay students built the Fourth Street home throughout the 2022-2023 school year. The home will be offered for sale to area families soon.
The home was made possible through a partnership between NeighborWorks Green Bay, Adopt-A-Home donors, the Green Bay Area Public Schools' Bridges Construction & Renovation program, the Redevelopment Authority of the city of Green Bay, the Brown County Home Builders Association, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, and others.
NeighborWorks Green Bay is a not-for-profit corporation governed by a volunteer board of directors selected from the neighborhoods it serves.