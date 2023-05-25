The Sheboygan City Plan Commission has approved a conditional use permit for a 49,500-square-foot expansion on the north side of Nemak’s manufacturing facility at 4243 Gateway Drive in Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Sun reported. Officials said the space will accommodate two 4,500-ton diecast machines and auxiliary equipment.
The expansion will also include a connector for the transport of molten aluminum from the existing furnaces to the new diecast machines, office space, an electrical building, compressor room and dock area.