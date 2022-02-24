GREEN BAY—Green Bay Packaging announced that its Green Bay mill achieved net-zero water use in its production of 100% recycled containerboard paper, the first-ever validation by UL of this environmental claim.
Global manufacturing safety leader UL, or Underwriters Laboratories, established the first industrial global standard of its kind with the UL 1397, Environment Validation Claim Procedure for Net-Zero Water, published Jan. 27.
Green Bay Packaging implemented water-use strategy to minimize the impact of water use on the watershed and increase water resiliency, parallels the net-zero concept.
The net-zero water system at the Green Bay mill reduces water demand through use of reclaimed water and alternative water sources, offsetting the need for freshwater consumption. The goal in achieving “net-zero water” is to transform a water-intense process into a more efficient process, returning more to the water source than has been removed.
“Our goal is to operate the most environmentally friendly mill system in the United States, with water quality in our communities a primary focus,” says Green Bay Packaging President and CEO, William Kress.
“The net-zero water system is an investment in water technology that benefits community water resources while providing sustainable product innovation for our packaging customers and consumers," said Lisa Bauer-Lotto, Green Bay Packaging’s Director of Environment and Sustainability. "Establishing a reclaimed water loop with the local municipal wastewater utility is an integral circular economy innovation into our papermaking process.”