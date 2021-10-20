MENASHA — Network Health, a Wisconsin-based health insurer, and ThedaCare signed an agreement to provide Medicare Advantage patients greater access to health care through additional providers in the region.
Effective January 1, 2022 Network Health Medicare Advantage members will have in-network access to the ThedaCare network of physicians, hospitals, clinics, labs and other services. More than 67,000 existing Network Health Medicare Advantage members will benefit from this in-network access starting on January 1, 2022.
“For 40 years, Network Health has been a trusted insurance expert,” said Coreen Dicus-Johnson, president and CEO of Network Health. “Together with ThedaCare, we are aligned in bringing affordable, high-quality insurance coverage and care to the shared communities we serve, work and live in. Together, we’re helping our neighbors, friends and family receive the care they need.”
Through partnerships with organizations such as Network Health, ThedaCare is working to become a proactive partner in health, while making health care easier and more affordable.
“Partnerships that offer more patients greater access to health care are important to allow our team members to empower each person to live their unique, best lives through wellness, prediction, prevention and healing,” said Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer. “The commitment to financial responsibility will allow us to protect patient care and remain a strong organization that can continue caring for the people of Northeast and Central Wisconsin long into the future.”
The Medicare Advantage annual enrollment period is from October 15 to December 7 every year. During this time period, Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their plan, with the new coverage starting on January 1.