MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Friday that aims to increase the value of Wisconsin’s milk and dairy, meat, crop, and other product exports by 25 percent by June 30, 2026.
Under Assembly Bill 314—now 2021 Wisconsin Act 92—the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection will work collaboratively with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to increase the export of agricultural and agribusiness products over the next five years.
The bill is modeled after legislation originally proposed by Gov. Evers during his 2020 State of the State address and is part of an original three-pronged plan to support and invest in Wisconsin’s farmers and rural communities.
“Wisconsin’s robust agricultural and agribusiness exports are not only a cornerstone of our state’s economy but our Wisconsin way of life,” said Gov. Evers, who added that it's "never been more important" to support and promote the agricultural industry and families as the state continues to bounce back from the pandemic.