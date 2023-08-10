The Wisconsin State Building Commission met at the Wisconsin State Fair and approved a total of approximately $341.8 million in projects including a new Department of Natural Resources facility at Collins Marsh State Wildlife Area in Manitowoc County.
According to specifications from the state of Wisconsin, the new field station will include office space and a heated workshop to consolidate staff who work in Manitowoc and Calumet Counties. The new facility will include a pull through heated shop with washing bay, lumber area, welding area, tool storage, and enough room for equipment; an office space for four staff members, plus one private office for a supervisor, a breakroom with kitchenette, a small conference room, a mud room with lockers, a washer and dryer, a bathroom with shower facilities; and a ventilated chemical prep and storage room.
Once the project is completed DNR will no longer need to rent space for staff and storage. This project will result in reduced travel time for staff, allow the DNR to terminate an expensive lease, and give the Wildlife team at Collins Marsh a facility specifically designed around their work.
The project cost is estimated at $1.7 million. Construction is expected in 2024.
The commission also authorized 28 maintenance and repair projects for the departments of Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, Natural Resources, Transportation, and the UW-System, located at various locations in 18 counties across the state including in Brown, Fond du Lac and Winnebago.