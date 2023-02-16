The annual meeting of the NEW Construction Alliance will be held Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event and attendees do not need to be a NEWCA member. Any organization that would like to learn more about the alliance and/or who is part of the construction industry is welcome and encouraged to participate.
Dennis Winters, chief economist of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, will share insights on key economic indicators and workforce trends for 2023 at the meeting. NEWCA board members subsequently will provide updates on the alliance’s priorities this year.
The NEWCA Annual Meeting will be conducted on the upper level of Holidays Pub & Grill, located at 3950 N. Richmond St. in Appleton, from 3-4:30 p.m. A networking reception follows on-site until 6 p.m.; a cash bar will be available, and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
Event registration is available at https://bit.ly/3XeD5Si.
Michelle Rueckl of Consolidated Construction Co. Inc., the new chair of the NEWCA board of directors, will lead the annual meeting. She will be joined by fellow board members Jamie Blom of Immel Construction, Jesse Metko of Current Electrical Services, Mike Milbach of Milbach Construction Services, Berl Bolle of Murphy Concrete & Construction, Mark Ver Voort of The Boldt Company and Hope Voight of Tweet/Garot.
Questions about the event can be directed to Jason Mathwig, New North industry alliance director, at jason.mathwig@thenewnorth.com or 920-336-3860.
The NEW Construction Alliance, under the leadership of New North Inc., is an association of employers in the construction trades, collaborating to work with educators, workforce development entities, economic development organizations and governmental bodies to promote careers in the building and construction trades within Northeast Wisconsin.