GREEN BAY – The NEW Manufacturing Alliance tonight will debut five new math and science videos at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay to help teachers offer students the chance to see math – and now science – in action in real-world applications.
The Alliance’s Get Real Math & Science videos showcase how these core subjects are used in everyday situations at Northeast Wisconsin companies. In addition, they also provide schools a tool to use in academic and career planning (ACP).
The Get Real Math video series launched when an educator asked NEWMA how she could respond to a frequently asked question by students: “When am I ever going to use this in the real world?”
All of the videos are available at no cost, including accompanying lesson plans written by educators. At this year's event, the 7th annual premiere, NEWMA is adding Get Real Science videos or the first time.
This year's videos were filmed at Carnivore Meat Company, Georgia-Pacific, McCain, Plexus and Robinson.
Tonight's event also offers teachers the chance to walk the red carpet and win $500 for their school's math or science departments.
To view ‘What does toilet paper have to do with math?’ go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Bzw57h-EbA&t=1s