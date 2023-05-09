Gov. Tony Evers signed bipartisan legislation that expands conservation grant opportunities for farmers.
According to the Dairy Business Association, the legislation makes agricultural producers eligible to apply for lake and river protection grants at the Department of Natural Resources.
Authored by Sen. Rob Cowles, R – Green Bay, and Rep. Joel Kitchens, R – Sturgeon Bay, the legislation also expands eligibility for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection program. New flexibility allows farmers in adjacent watersheds to join neighboring producer-led watershed groups. Currently, only farmers located within a watershed are eligible to join those groups.
“Farmers are leading conservation practices across the state through these local farmer-led watershed groups,” said Lee Kinnard, DBA’s president and dairy farmer in Casco. “This flexibility from the state will not only continue this great work but expand the number of farmers eligible to participate.”
The expansion legislation passed the Senate and Assembly with bipartisan support during the floor session held by the Assembly on April 18 and the Senate on April 19.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection awarded $1 million in producer-led watershed protection grants to 43 farmer-led groups for 2023.