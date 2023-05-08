Leadership Green Bay, a program of the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce, Chappell Elementary School are collaborating with New Leaf Foods to create an orchard at the school on Fisk Street in Green Bay.
The first-grade class will take on this project as they learn about composting and planting garden boxes as well. Parents will be involved in helping to plant trees and will also pot plants to take home.
The orchard will include 6 trees (2 apple, 2 pear, and 2 cherry). Other orchard supplies including mulch for the trees, gardening supplies, additional perennial flowers to promote pollinators and a commemorative ‘Leadership Green Bay Class of 2023’ plaque will also be included.
The approximate 80-foot-by100-foot orchard will offer a low-income, diverse population of students at Chappell Elementary, healthy foods while learning how to be more self-sustainable.
Funding and hands-on help is coming from Leadership Green Bay Class of 2023 Team 5 with a goal to improve the quality of life in our community, empower Greater Green Bay residents and children to grow food, and contribute to a sustainable urban agricultural system.
The orchard is part of New Leaf Foods Urban Food Forest program.
New Leaf Foods is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the health and well-being of the people of Greater Green Bay by promoting healthy food access and education and by cooperating throughout Northeast Wisconsin to build a thriving local food system in a clean environment.