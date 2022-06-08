GREEN BAY—The Northeast Wisconsin (NEW) Manufacturing Alliance wants your nominations for the 11th annual Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards.
The Awards spotlight best practices of manufacturing and education collaborations throughout northeast Wisconsin. The Awards dinner will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay.
The awards have multiple categories for educators, manufacturers and community partners. This year’s nomination period ends on June 10. The form can be found at: https://form.jotform.com/220925476202149
Schools recognized at the event will receive $500. The awards dinner also serves as a scholarship fundraiser for the organization. In total, over $400,000 has been awarded in college scholarships.
Questions regarding the event should contact Ann Franz at 920-606-7691 or email ann.franz@nwtc.edu.