New North coastal communities are among the recipients of $1.4 million in grants awarded statewide to support economic development, protect and improve Great Lakes resources, and create resiliency.
The 34 grants are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Wisconsin Coastal Management Program to be used by local, state, and Tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities, and nonprofit organizations to assist with projects totaling over $3.4 million.
In the New North, 14 grants totaling $420,000 were awarded for projects from Peshtigo to Sheboygan. Those funds are leveraging additional investments from a variety of partners such as University of Wisconsin Green Bay, the Wisconsin Historical Society, land trusts, local government and businesses.
New North projects included educational programs, access and trail improvements, planning documents and conservation efforts. A complete list of grants and project details can be found here.
“Here in Wisconsin, we are fortunate to have more than 800 miles of Great Lakes shoreline that are critical gateways to our state and provide fresh water, jobs, recreation, and an improved quality of life for folks across our state, especially those who call our coastal communities their home,” said Gov. Tony Evers.
Recipients for this year’s grants were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, a governor-appointed citizen and governmental advisory group. The funds are part of Wisconsin’s federally funded Coastal Management Program.
Since 1978, the WCMP has balanced natural resource protection and sustainable economic development along Wisconsin’s Great Lakes coasts. The program awards federal funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management in the U.S. Department of Commerce to local governments and other entities for innovative coastal initiatives.
