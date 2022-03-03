KENOSHA—More than $212.9 million has been awarded statewide through the Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant program to address the needs of communities through long-term investments and economic recovery projects, Gov. Tony Evers announced today.
“From Rice Lake to Kenosha, our Neighborhood Investment Fund is providing support to address a variety of community needs," Evers. "And whether its affordable housing, area revitalization, or improving the access and delivery of public services, these projects will be transformational in the daily lives of the folks who call these neighborhoods home.”
Gov. Evers today planned visits to Fond du Lac and Green Bay to highlight several of the projects receiving funds in those and neighboring communities.
The city of Fond du Lac will receive a $3.6 million grant, the city of Menasha will receive a more than $2 million grant, the city of Neenah will receive a more than $4.3 million grant, and Winnebago County will receive a more than $10 million grant to support an array of proposals that address local housing needs, improvements to a local senior care facility, and a comprehensive community redevelopment initiative.
In Green Bay, the governor will highlight projects receiving funds, including a $5 million grant for the city of Green Bay to support new housing opportunities and a multi-purpose community development site, as well as a $4.7 million grant for Ashwaubenon to support the development of the Berkshire Ashwaubenon, an affordable housing initiative that will provide 75 new, affordable units.
Brown County will also receive a $15 million grant to redevelop facilities at the old Pulliam Power Plant site to allow for the long-awaited relocation of the C. Reiss coal piles. Brown County has already committed to buy the Pulliam site with the help of a $500,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
The Neighborhood Investment Fund program, part of a nearly $650 million investment allocated by the governor for community building and recovery efforts statewide, was announced in August 2021 and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA). Grants awarded range in size from $1 million to a maximum of $15 million and are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Applications opened on Sept. 30 and closed on Nov. 11. A full list of grant awardees and additional information can be found on the program website.
“A strong recovery means investing for the future, and ensuring that our communities lead the way,” said DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “With the Neighborhood Investment Fund, we are able to support revitalization efforts, address shelter and housing needs, and make a real, lasting impact for our communities.”
Wisconsinites can visit BadgerBounceback.wi.gov to view pandemic-related assistance information for families, farmers, businesses, organizations, and communities, as well as the latest data and success stories about how COVID-relief investments are making a difference across the state. For updates on other recovery-related grant opportunities, sign up for the Badger Bounceback update list.