Deloitte's annual ranking of Wisconsin's 75 largest privately-held companies includes about two dozen New North companies. The Wisconsin 75 companies employ about 300,000 people and in 2021 saw $171 billion in revenue with about 14 percent growth, according to Deloitte. 

The Top Ten included Kohler at No 6, U.S. Venture at No. 9 and Schreiber Foods at No. 10.

Additionally, several companies were recognized with Distinguished Performer Awards: Sargento Foods, which ranked No. 24, received the Community award; Foth, at No. 64, received the Innovation award; Green Bay Packaging, at No. 19, received the Sustainability award. Masters Gallery Foods (No. 26), Menasha Corporation (No. 18), Miron Construction (No. 28), Rockline Industries and The Boldt Company (No. 31) also were recognized.

Deloitte Wisconsin 75 logo

Other New North companies making the Wisconsin 75 list include:

No. 11 Schneider

No. 21 Acuity

No. 29 Bergstrom Automotive

No. 35 SECURA Insurance

No. 39 Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI)

No. 40 Great Northern Corporation

No. 41 Ariens Co.

No. 42 Lakeside Foods

No. 54 J.F. Ahern

No. 56 Werner Electric

No. 59 Jewelers Mutual Group

No. 61 J.J. Keller & Associates

No. 65 Fox World Travel

View the event program and see the list of all 75 companies here.