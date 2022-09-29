MADISON—Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the top 16 products moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The 16 Wisconsin-made products will move on to Manufacturing Madness — a head-to-head tournament-style bracket.
During the last seven years, the competition has racked up more than one million votes. Nearly 50,000 votes were cast over the last week alone. This annual competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry that employs one in six people and creates roughly $65 billion of economic output each year.
The Top 16 products were announced via a livestream broadcast and can be viewed here.
2022 Top 16 Finalists:
- Seed 1: Pierce Manufacturing Inc. - Appleton: Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck
- Seed 2: ETC, Inc - Middleton: Source Four LED Series 3
- Seed 3: Plexus Corp. - Neenah - Quidel Savanna
- Seed 4: Columbia Vehicle Group - Reedsburg: Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber
- Seed 5: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding - Sturgeon Bay: M/V Mark W. Barker
- Seed 6: HoopMaster - Germantown: Mighty Hoop
- Seed 7: H&S Manufacturing - Marshfield: LOADMASTER 2X
- Seed 8: Krier Foods - Random Lake: Jolly Good Soda
- Seed 9: KI - Bonduel: 600 Series Folding Chairs
- Seed 10: Robbins - White Lake: Sports Flooring
- Seed 11: Ariens - Brillion: Mammoth 850
- Seed 12: Hentzen Coatings, Inc. - Milwaukee: Aerozen Advanced Performance Coating System
- Seed 13: Komatsu - Milwaukee: P&H 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel
- Seed 14: Wisconsin Lighting, Inc. (WiLL) - Fond du Lac: WiLLsport Outdoor Lighting System
- Seed 15: BethRick Inc. - Oshkosh: Great Plate
- Seed 16: Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs - Minocqua: Gourmet Popcorn
The latest round of voting can be accessed here and continues until Oct. 4.