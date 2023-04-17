Wisconsin Safety Council announced the nine winners of the organization’s 29th annual Corporate Safety Awards.
The program recognizes Wisconsin companies that are dedicated to prioritizing a culture of safety in the workplace and have maintained exceptional safety records.
“We appreciate the opportunity to recognize companies who go above and beyond industry standards to ensure their workplaces are safe and their employees can go home safe each day,” said Wisconsin Safety Council Executive Director Aaron Huebner.
Wisconsin Safety Council, in partnership with M3 Insurance and the Department of Workforce Development, presents the awards program each year to encourage companies to promote excellence in safety and health.
“By recognizing Wisconsin employers that show an exemplary commitment to workplace safety, we're showcasing the kinds of practices that give Wisconsin employers a competitive edge in attracting and retaining members of our best-in-class workforce, particularly during a year when our state's monthly unemployment rate reached a record-breaking low," Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. "We salute these award-winning employers for their focus on preventing on-the-job injuries and keeping their workers healthy, safe and able to come to work every day to support themselves and their families."
The winners were selected by an independent panel of safety, health and insurance professionals. Applicants were required to submit data about their 2022 safety records and provide information about their company’s safety and health leadership, training programs and their safety accomplishments and goals.
The awards are distributed based on company size in three categories: Manufacturing; Agriculture, Transportation, Utilities & Other; and Construction. Wisconsin Safety Council, the Department of Workforce Development and M3 Insurance will present the awards to the winning companies at the Wisconsin Safety Council Annual Conference, held April 17-19 in Wisconsin Dells.
2022 Corporate Safety Award Winners:
Manufacturing
- Animix LLC – Juneau – Small
- Sani-Matic, Inc. – Sun Prairie - Medium
- Oshkosh Defense - North Plant Facility – Oshkosh – Large
- Brady Corporation - Good Hope Road – Milwaukee - Mega
Agriculture, Transportation, Utilities & Other
- RGL Logistics, Appleton/Neenah – Green Bay - Small
- Airgas North Central (an Air Liquide company) – Appleton – Medium
- Foth – De Pere - Large
Construction
- Immel Construction - Green Bay - Small-Medium
- JP Cullen – Janesville – Medium-Large