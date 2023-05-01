The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced that 77 entities, including New North, opted into the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Local Planning Grant Program.
All 72 Wisconsin counties and five tribes are participating with 48 collaborating through regional economic development organizations, such as New North.
BEAD Local Planning Grant Program will support locally informed analysis of broadband needs that will provide important information for a five year action plan.
Funds will support planning activities that include but are not limited to outreach initiatives, conducting local needs assessments, and developing local plans for broadband development.
Total program funding of $1.5 million is to be divided equally among all participants who opt into the program, with a 10 percent increase for those participating through a regional entity.
The New North will received $302,567.25 that will be distributed to participating counties of Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan and Waushara.
New North counties that were granted funds independently are: Waupaca, Winnebago and Green Lake as well as Oneida Nation. Each will receive $18,337.40.
The PSC also announced there will be nine in-person and two virtual Internet for All listening sessions held and encourages community leaders and the public to participate.
Fox Valley Technical College, 1825 N. Bluemound Drive, Appleton, will host a session from 10 a.m. to noon May 19. To register for the event or find out about other sessions, click here.