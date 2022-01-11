New North, Inc. is encouraging diverse businesses to attend a virtual session to learn more about becoming a contracted tiered supplier for Project Badger in the town of Lawrence.
The information session about the Ryan Companies project is on January 26 at 2 pm CST online. Interested businesses should RSVP to Tina Mlejnek at tina.mlejnek@ryancompanies.com to receive an invite.
Two additional virtual sessions will be hosted with WPI on Sam.gov to help business to prepare for certification. Small/diverse business certifications are often required to apply as subcontractors on federal prime contracts or non-federal public and private projects.
The Ryan Companies project offers dozens of opportunities for suppliers, from millwork to final cleaning. The project consists of new ground-up construction and sitework of a fully sprinkled, five-story building, totaling about 2.7 million square feet on 140 acres.
Companies can connect to these links for information on certification and to register: