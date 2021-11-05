The 2021 Deloitte Wisconsin 75 list includes 24 firms based in the New North. The list is chosen by a panel of business leaders and recognizes contributions made to Wisconsin’s economy by the state’s largest privately and closely held companies. Deloitte compiles the list in order of revenue, and participation is voluntary, so not every large private business in the state is included.
New North business named to the list include:
- U.S. Venture, Appleton, No. 5
- Kohler Co., Kohler, No. 6
- Schreiber Foods Green Bay, No. 10
- Schneider, Green Bay, No. 11
- Menasha Corp., Neenah, No. 18
- Green Bay Packaging, Green Bay, No. 20
- Acuity Insurance, Sheboygan, No. 22
- Masters Gallery, Plymouth, No. 23
- Sargento Foods, Plymouth, No. 24
- Miron Construction Co., Inc., Neenah, No. 26
- Bergstrom Automotive, Neenah, No. 30
- The Boldt Co., Appleton, No. 33
- Secura Insurance, Neenah, No. 34
- Faith Technologies, Menasha, No. 38
- AriensCo, Brillion, No. 40
- Lakeside Foods, Manitowoc, No. 41
- Great Northern Corp., Appleton, No. 42
- Werner Electric, Appleton, No. 53
- J.F. Ahern Co., Fond du Lac, No. 54
- Equix Inc., Fond du Lac, No. 57
- J. J. Keller & Associates, Neenah, No. 61
- Jewelers Mutual Group, Neenah, No. 65
- Tweet/Garot Mechanical, De Pere, No. 71
- Fox World Travel, Oshkosh, No. 75