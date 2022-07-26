OSHKOSH—Visitors to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 can view cool things made in the New North region at a themed booth established by New North Inc., the regional economic development corporation serving the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin.
Themed “Cool things take flight in Northeast Wisconsin,” the booth features innovative and cool products, places and people from throughout Northeast Wisconsin.
The New North booth is located in the Epic Aircraft Exhibit Hangar C, booth #3152. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday, July 30 and 9-4 on Sunday, July 31. A map of the EAA grounds is available here.
Local economic-development representatives from across the New North region will join New North Inc. staff to highlight “cool stuff” from their respective areas.
“EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is a showcase event for the New North region,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “With nearly 600,000 attendees, 10,000 aircraft and visitors from more than 65 countries, we are excited to share the technology, innovation and STEM education in the aviation industry that is taking place in our region.”
The booth is a preview of New North’s “Cool Stuff in Wisconsin’s Northeast” campaign, set to launch later this year. In development by the New North Marketing & Branding Committee, the initiative will be tailored to audiences outside the region and designed to resonate with defined personas based on their specific areas of interest.
A special page on the New North website that highlights the “cool stuff” in the region went live in conjunction with EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022. It can be found at https://www.thenewnorth.com/cool-stuff/.
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is “The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” and serves as the membership convention of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The event has an annual economic impact of $170 million collectively to the five New North counties of Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Calumet and Brown, according to a study of the 2017 event by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.