Gov. Tony Evers awarded $15 million in grants for destination marketing organizations throughout the state. The investment is a part of the governor's more than $140 million American Rescue Plan Act fund investment in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries.
“Wisconsin’s tourism industry was one of the first and hardest hit industries of the COVID-19 pandemic, but our local folks at DMOs statewide have been innovative, dedicated, and resilient, and it’s because of them that this industry is bouncing back and better,” Evers said. “I am glad to be using these funds to support their good work, along with our more than $200 million investment in Wisconsin’s tourism industry.”
Organizations in the New North receiving grants included:
- Algoma Chamber of Commerce, $10,000
- Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, $652,000
- Village of Elkhart Lake, $185,500
- Florence County Economic Development, $28,500
- Destination Winnebago Region, $250,800
- Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau, $1 million
- On Broadway, Inc., $46,700
- Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, $52,500
- Manitowoc Area Visitor & Convention Bureau, $256,500
- Marinette County, $27,600
- Oconto County Economic Development Corp., $122,800
- Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau, $456,800
- Ripon Area Chamber of Commerce, $66,500
- Shawano Country Chamber of Commerce, $85,000
- Visit Sheboygan, $208,500
- Sheboygan Falls Chamber Main Street, $47,700
- Waupaca Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, $65,900
- Wisconsin Bed & Breakfast Association, Waupaca, $11,900