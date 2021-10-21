WASHINGTON, D.C. – Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc., was elected to serve as vice chair of the Performance Oversight and Monitoring Committee of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) board.
The election process took place during the organization’s annual board meeting Oct. 6 as part of the 2021 IEDC annual conference in Nashville. The International Economic Development Council is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind.
LaMue has been an IEDC board member since 2019 and serves as the only representative from Wisconsin. She has been involved with the organization throughout her career.
“It is the industry gold standard for excellence in the economic development profession," LaMue says. "I am honored to be chosen by leadership to impact the organization at a greater level in the days to come. IEDC and this leadership position affords me the opportunity to engage at a deeper level with colleagues across the globe.”
An economic development professional for more than a quarter-century, LaMue has led New North Inc. since 2019. She has worked in conjunction with local partners on multiple talent- and business-development programs; entrepreneurism; meeting pandemic-related challenges; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives; and infrastructure improvements, including broadband internet.
LaMue also has overseen creation of New North’s Talent Hub and IntelTracker data tools.
“We look forward to the leadership that Barb will bring to the Performance Oversight and Monitoring Committee,” says Tom Kucharski, 2021 IEDC board chair and president/CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara. “Her new role will ensure great accomplishments in 2022 and beyond.”