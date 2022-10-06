NEW NORTH—New North Inc. is working with nine of its local partners to hold pitch events during Startup Week in Wisconsin, held Nov. 14-18, with winners advancing to a regional pitch event in early December.
Entrepreneurs within the New North who are interested in participating in the qualifying, local pitch events are asked to upload their pitch ideas at https://www.greatergbc.org/northeast-wi-pitch-contests. The deadline to enter is Oct. 31.
The local and regional entrepreneurial pitch contests are supported by the NEW Launch Alliance of New North Inc., along with Wisconsin Business Development Inc. The NEW Launch Alliance was formed to create a more robust and productive entrepreneurial ecosystem across the 18 counties of the New North region, connecting entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, educators, accelerators and other resources.
“New North believes that a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem is vital to the success of our regional economy,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc., the economic development corporation fostering collaboration among the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin. “We appreciate the efforts of our partners who join us to provide an opportunity for creative business ideas to be shared through the local pitch competitions.
The local contests are open to all residents located in Northeast Wisconsin or those who will be launching their businesses in the region. Contestants must be at least 18 years of age and the business must have generated less than $300,000 in either capital raised and/or revenue received. Winners from the last two years are not eligible to re-apply.
Pitch events will be held:
Brown County – Startup Hub of Greater Green Bay Chamber – Audible Pitch Event
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Urban Hub, 340 N. Broadway, Suite 200, Green Bay
Contact: Ron Franklin, rfranklin@greatergbc.org
Door County – Door County Economic Development Corp. – Peninsula Pitch
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at Door County Economic Development Corp., 185 East Walnut St., Sturgeon Bay
Contact: Michelle Lawrie, michelle@doorcountybusiness.com
Sheboygan County – Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. – Accelerate Sheboygan County AccelSC
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Jake’s - A Lakeland Community, 529 Ontario Ave., Sheboygan
Contact: Ray York, york@sheboygancountyedc.com
Outagamie, Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties – Fast Pitch Event
FVTC Venture Center, Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, Envision Greater Fond du Lac, UW Oshkosh SBDC, UW Extension-Madison|Outagamie|Winnebago
Date: Thursday, Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at The Fox Club at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ Fox Cities Stadium, 2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Appleton
Contacts: Amy Pietsch, pietsch@fvtc.edu; Rob Kleman, rob@oshkoshchamber.com; Raina Lyman, rlyman@envisiongreaterfdl.com; Dan Brosman, brosmand@uwosh.edu; Mia Ljung, mia.ljung@wisc.edu
Manitowoc County – Progress Lakeshore – LevelUp Pitch Contest
Date: Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Wisconsin Maritime Museum, 75 Maritime Dr., Manitowoc
Contact: Ann Flad-Jesion, ann@progresslakeshore.org
Pre-pitch workshops will be held for all applicants. The top two winners from each of these local contests will receive prize money – $1,000 cash for first place, $500 for second place – with the top winners advancing to the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch Event on Thursday, Dec. 1, where they will compete for additional funding for their business ideas and broad investor attention. Prize money at the regional event is $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place.
The winners also will be invited to give an update at the New North Summit, set for June 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The High Lift LLC, a business idea of young entrepreneur Emilee Rysticken, was the winner of the 2022 NEW Launch Alliance Pitch Event. More information about the entrepreneurial pitch contest is available at the New North website, www.thenewnorth.com.