NEW NORTH—Applications are open for the 2023 New North Workplace Excellence Award, which recognizes organizations within the 18-county New North region that are improving their competitive advantage through practices that lead to successful business outcomes.
Award submissions are evaluated on two primary criteria: People Practices and Business Practices. People Practices includes orientation and assimilation; recruitment, selection and retention; culture management; alignment and engagement; development/performance management; employee communication; succession/knowledge transfer; and exit (retirement or outplacement).
Business Practices includes savings (financial and efficiencies), growth (financial and customers) and increased profitability.
“The Workplace Excellence Award gives us the chance to highlight the best people and business practices taking place in our New North region,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “We know there are many great things taking place, and we hope that companies will share their stories with us by applying for the award.”
The application process consists of three phases. Phase 1 asks for a brief statement of 500 words or less. The initial application form can be found at https://www.thenewnorth.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/NNWEA-2022-23-Phase-1-Application.pdf. Submissions must be made by 5 p.m. CDT on Oct. 7 to be eligible, and should be emailed to lisa.smith@right.com.
Organizations that meet Phase 1 requirements will be notified on Oct. 28. They will be invited to submit a detailed application for Phase 2, which is due by 5 p.m. CST on Jan. 27, 2023. Those advancing to Phase 3 will be contacted on Feb. 17, 2023. Site visits by members of the award’s judging committee are scheduled for March or early April to select the winner(s).
Announcement of the New North Workplace Excellence Award 2023 winner(s) will be made at the New North Summit, scheduled for June 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Organizations located within the New North are eligible to apply. Companies submitting an application must have a division or location within the region, even if their headquarters is located outside the region.
The 18-county New North region encompasses the counties of Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago.
The winner of the 2022 New North Workplace Excellence Award was J. F. Ahern Co., a mechanical and fire protection contractor headquartered in Fond du Lac. The Workplace Excellence Award is a collaboration between New North and Right Management.