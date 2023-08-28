Luke Schubert has been named the president/CEO of Felician Village according to Michael Etheridge, chairperson of the Felician Village Board of Directors.
Schubert will begin his duties on the senior living campus Sept. 5. He will replace Frank Soltys who has been serving as the president/CEO.
Soltys, who has been at Felician Village since 2013, was announced as the senior vice president of senior living and healthcare for Felician Services, Inc. earlier this year. Soltys will assist with the transition in leadership to Schubert.
“Serving this great mission as the President/CEO of Felician Village will be an honor. I have been increasingly impressed with Felician Village in each opportunity to get to know the organization and the people associated with it during the interview process. I couldn’t be more excited to join my skills and experience with such a talented group of people in serving this historic organization," Schubert said.
Etheridge saidd, “One of the factors that led us to select Mr. Schubert was his extensive experience in senior living communities similar to Felician Village. Our board is confident that Mr. Schubert will be able to quickly apply strategic leadership to our organization.”
Schubert has more than 15 years of experience in long-term care and senior living. He will report to the local board of directors.
Before accepting the position at Felician Village, Schubert was serving as the regional director of operations for Rennes Group, providing senior living locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin. There he had primary responsibility for the strategic leadership and fiscal management of the company’s 601-bed skilled nursing portfolio, inpatient and outpatient therapy options, and campus marketing plans.
Schubert was also the campus administrator for the Brown County Community Treatment Center. He oversaw a skilled nursing facility, inpatient psychiatric hospital, and community-based residential facility. Before that he served in leadership positions at Brookview Meadows Senior Living, Green Bay; Upland Hills Health, Dodgeville; and Golden Living Center in Muscoda.
Schubert is an alum of the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, completing his bachelor’s degree in health care administration with an emphasis in long-term care. He is currently enrolled in the masters of business administration program at Rasmussen University.
Schubert and his wife Annie grew up in Wisconsin and have raised their two children, Liam and Rory, in Green Bay.