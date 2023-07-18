A new study found Wisconsin has the No. 26 best job market in the nation in 2023, while Southern states are surging, home to nine of the 10 strongest job markets.
Peak Sales Recruiting today released data on the best and worst job markets by state after analyzing U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2021 to 2023.
Key findings:
- Wisconsin: 1.4% employment growth (May 2022 to May 2023); 5.4% increase in job openings and 2.2% quits rate (March); wages decreased -1.1%. (2021–2022).
- 10 strongest states: Louisiana, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Idaho, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Delaware.
- California and New York take the bottom spots: Wages dropped (6.9% and 5.1%, respectively), labor productivity fell (3.5% and 2.6%), and underemployment rose (8.7% and 8.5%).