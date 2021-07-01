Wittman Regional Airport’s new terminal building is now open.
The new terminal will better serve the needs for the Oshkosh general aviation airport. The old terminal, which was designed for commercial air traffic that the airport no longer serves, will be torn down next month with additional hangar space taking its place. Airport Director Jim Schell said the airport is at full capacity with its hangars and the additional space would allow for transient planes to stay in Oshkosh.
The new terminal streamlines operations with all of the airport staff offices all located in the same building.
A 2017 study from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh found the airport brings $210 million into the regional economy, with $170 million coming from the Experimental Aircraft Association's annual AirVenture fly-in convention and another $40 million throughout the rest of the year. Schell said the changes at the airport should increase the airport’s overall economic impact on Oshkosh.