The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park was recently named one of the best zoos in the United States by Time Out. The list focuses on zoos that provide excellent opportunities for guests to connect with animals and foster empathy for them, especially through interactive experiences.
The zoo’s Giraffe Feeding Experience received a special mention, along with conservation work with endangered species such as native monarch butterflies.
“The NEW Zoo has been dedicated to connecting our community with wildlife and nature and to supporting conservation efforts for decades,” says Zoo Director Carmen Murach. “It’s wonderful to be recognized for this important work, especially alongside so many other top-notch zoos. We’re honored to be included.”
The zoo offers a variety of interactive experiences and opportunities to get up-close with animals, especially during the summer months. Guests can purchase tickets to feed the penguins or to feed the otters, and starting June 1 admission to the NEW Zoo and to the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour will be half price from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays in June, July, and August.